AIADMK reinstates Panneerselvam's brother

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday re-inducted Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's brother O Raja, after he was expelled last week for "bringing disrepute" to the party.

In a statement signed by both Panneerselvam and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK said that Raja decided to join the party after "expressing regret."

On December 19, Raja was expelled from AIADMK "for having acted against the party's principles and ideologies, and for bringing disrepute to the party."

Raja recently contested and won the election for the state-run milk cooperate Aavin in Madurai, against the wishes of his brother Panneerselvam. (ANI)