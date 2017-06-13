AIADMK row: OPS, Sasikala bribed MLAs for Feb 18 trust vote, reveals sting

Chennai: A sting operation carried out by Times Now and Moon TV’s Shanawaz on the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Madurai South MLA SS Saravanan has revealed that money may have changed hands to fix the 18 February trust vote.

The sting investigation jeopardises the fate of the OPS camp as a sympathiser is caught on camera discussing money that was paid by the former chief minister's camp in a bid to get MLAs to switch sides.

With allegations that money was promised and paid in the Koovathur resort where the MLAs were cooped up by the Sasikala camp ahead of the trust vote now getting a semblance of proof, the expose could have major ramifications on the state government . Sulur MLA R Kanagaraj, who voted in favour of Palaniswami, and South Madurai MLA SS Saravanan, who switched to the OPS camp, are the two legislators caught on camera. The tapes reveal that the Sasikala camp was willing to pay as high as Rs 6 crore per MLA in exchange for their vote. The Sasikala camp even offered to pay the bribe in gold after it became difficult to organise the large amount of money in cash. Palaniswami won the trust vote held in the state assembly on the back of support offered by 122 AIADMK legislators. "Every MLA has become a commodity at the hands of the ruling party. They all were purchased for a huge amount ranging from Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore. One of the MLAs who escaped from that (Sasikala) group stated that, which means all MLAs were purchased. This is how the government is running. The support is not natural," DMK leader T K S Elangovan told ANI.