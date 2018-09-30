AIADMK ruling TN for longest period after British: CM

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Sunday said that after the British, it is the AIADMK which has ruled the state for the longest period of time.

Speaking at AIADMK founder and late Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran's (MGR) centenary celebrations here, Palaniswami said till MGR was alive, the opposition parties did not even think of seeking power in Tamil Nadu.

Taking a dig at the much older DMK, Palaniswami said that after the British, it is only the AIADMK that has ruled the state for the longest time from Fort St. George, where the Secretariat is located.

After MGR, Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa took the party to further heights, he said. Palaniswami said MGR was the first actor-turned-politician to be elected the Chief Minister of any state in the country and he was an example of how a leader should be. MGR introduced the much acclaimed Nutritious Mid-Day Meals Scheme for school students to arrest the dropout rate of poor pupils. The Chief Minister listed the Telugu Ganga Water Scheme for Chennai and waiving of Rs 330 crore of farm loans and others as the major welfare schemes implemented by MGR during his rule between 1977 and 1987. Palaniswami announced his government will increase of Floor Space Index (FSI) in cities, set up a new international airport near Chennai; form a body to protect and restore water bodies and encourage households to grow vegetables in their homes. The Chennai Muffosil Bus Terminus, popularly known as Koyambedu Bus Stand, will be renamed as Purathi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Bus Stand, he added.