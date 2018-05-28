AIADMK sacks IT wing member for disrespecting journalists

[India], May 28 (ANI): The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday sacked its leader Hari Prabhakaran from all party posts following his tweet disrespecting journalists.

Prabhakaran, who was a senior functionary in the party's IT wing, had tweeted, "Reporters are not allowed to shoot inside the hospital during the DCM visit - street dogs who shouts for biscuits will be tied on the gate rather allowing them inside."

However, after being trolled, Prabhakaran deleted the tweet and issued an apology.

"All opinions expressed by me are personal and it is not official party view. I'm not authorized to express party views. I heard few people got hurt due to one of my tweet this morning. I don't have any animosity towards any group of people. My apologies to those who r hurt," he tweeted. A few days back, Panneerselvam had visited a local hospital to meet the injured people and their families in Thoothukudi. The people of Thoothukudi have been protesting against Sterlite industries for months demanding a ban on the Sterlite Industries, alleging it was polluting groundwater and various environmental hazards. The protests took a violent turn on May 22 when police opened fire on the protesters, which killed 13 people and left 102 injured.