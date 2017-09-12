AIADMK sacks VK Sasikala, says 'Amma eternal party head'

Chennai: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), in its general council meeting on Tuesday, passed a resolution, according to which jailed party general secretary V.K. Sasikala stands expelled from the party and the post of the temporary general secretary forfeited.





The resolution further said that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, E. Palanisamy and his deputy, O. Panneerselvam, shall retrieve the party and its symbol.





Other terms of the resolution state: