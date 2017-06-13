AIADMK sting: OPS seeks clarification from MLA Saravanan

[India], June 13 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday said he has sought an explanation from his loyalist MLA S.S. Saravanan from AIADMK's rival Sasikala faction.

A sting operation by an English news channel revealed that all the AIADMK MLAs were lured in by cash and gold by the rival Sasikala camp to support Chief Minister Edapadi K. Palanisamy in the February trust vote conducted in Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Palaniswami won the trust vote held in the state assembly on the back of support offered by 122 AIADMK legislators.

"Lawmaker Saravanan in the sting operation gave some explanation. We have demanded the same explanation from him," O. Panneerselvam said. Meanwhile, state Finance Minster D. Jayakumar refused to give an explanation apart from saying, "Like you, I also watched the TV. I don't know exactly what happened. The matter is pending before the court. Hence, it would be unwise to comment." South Madurai MLA Saravanan, who had deflected to the OPS faction, admitted on camera that Sasikala camp offered him money between Rs. 2 crore to 6 crore for his support. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) severely criticised the ruling AIADMK government over the matter alleging that the party's inter-relationship was purchased and not natural. (ANI)