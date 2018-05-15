AIADMK two-leaves symbol case: Patiala House Court dismisses Dhinakaran's bail plea

[India] May 15 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail to a suspected middleman in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case, allegedly involving former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) - Amma faction leader T T V Dhinakaran.

Accused middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is currently in judicial custody.

Chandrashekhar, who was arrested on April 16 last year, had sought bail claiming that the probe was complete in the case and no purpose would be served by keeping him in further custody.

Earlier on Decemeber 14, sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran was also named in the chargesheet along with others in the 'two leaves' symbol bribery case. During a hearing in the case, it was revealed that the Delhi Police recently filed the supplementary chargesheet before Tis Hazari court and named Dhinakaran, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Mallikarjuna, Nathu Singh, Pulkit Kundra, B Kumar, Lalit Kumar, Jai Vikram Haran and Narendra Jain. Dhinakaran has been charged under section 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 201 IPC (Destruction of evidence). The case pertains to an alleged attempt by Dhinakaran to bribe the Election Commission for securing AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for the party faction led by his aunt V.K. Sasikala. The Delhi Police had arrested alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from a Delhi hotel with Rs 1.30 crore in cash and seized a BMW and a Mercedes car from him. (ANI)