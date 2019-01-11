AIADMK will align with parties that do good for Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Friday said the ruling AIADMK will support only a party that does good to the state.

Speaking at a function where members of various parties joined his AIADMK, Palaniswami said: "We will not accept those who betray the interests of Tamil Nadu's people."

His reference to an electoral alliance comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the party's doors were open for alliances and it cherished old friends. But Modi did not name any party.

Most Tamil Nadu parties, be it AIADMK, DMK, PMK and MDMK, had aligned with the BJP in the past. But the BJP has no ally in Tamil Nadu now. Tamil Nadu parties are now opposed to the central government's permission to Karnataka to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for construction of a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekadatu.