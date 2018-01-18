AIADMK workers savour Biryani on MGR's 101st birth anniversary

[India] January 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday distributed Biryani to party workers at All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party office on the 101st birth anniversary of M.G. Ramachandran.

Earlier in the day, party workers and cadres took out a procession to the statue of M.G. Ramachandran, popularly known as 'MGR' and garlanded it on the occasion.

Scores of fans and supporters gathered to remember MGR on his birth anniversary.

The actor-turned politician, MGR founded his party AIADMK after a feud with DMK chief M. Karunanidhi in 1972. He served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 to 1987. He was born on January 17, 1917 in Kandy, Sri Lanka, to Maradhur Gopala Menon and Satyabhama, who were Nairs from Kerala. (ANI)