AIADMK's Saravanan pleads innocence, says he is being misinterpreted

[India], June 13 (ANI): Madurai South MLA S. S. Saravanan who fell prey to the hands of a sting operation, on Tuesday said that false rumours are being circulated against him and that he is being misinterpreted.

Saravanan, who in a video, can be seen claiming that money was offered to party MLAs to support the Sasikala camp in February said the allegations levelled against him are totally baseless.

"From the past ten days false rumours are being spread about me through the sting video in which I was shown. The money allegations are totally baseless. I have been counselled by my law team and they are taking further actions in this regard. The person was shown in the video was me but the entire conversation is being misinterpreted," said Saravanan.

Meanwhile, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O. Panneerselvam earlier in the day said he has sought an explanation from Saravanan. A sting operation by an English news channel revealed that all the AIADMK MLAs were lured in by cash and gold by the rival Sasikala camp to support Chief Minister Edapadi K. Palanisamy in February trust vote conducted in Tamil Nadu Assembly. Palaniswami won the trust vote held in the state assembly on the back of support offered by 122 AIADMK legislators. "Lawmaker Saravanan in the sting operation gave some explanation. We have demanded the same explanation from him," Panneerselvam said. Meanwhile, state Finance Minster D. Jayakumar refused to give an explanation apart from saying, "Like you, I also watched the TV. I don't know exactly what happened. The matter is pending before the court. Hence, it would be unwise to comment." Saravanan, who had deflected to the OPS faction, admitted on camera that Sasikala camp offered him money between Rs. two crore to six crore for his support. (ANI)