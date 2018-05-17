AICC asks Congress workers to protests tomorrow against K'taka Guv

[India], May 17 (ANI): The All India Congress Committee General (AICC) on Thursday issued a letter requesting all Pradesh Congress Committees, leaders and workers to organise state-wide 'dharnas' at state capitals and districts headquarters tomorrow (May 18) to protest against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala for inviting Karnataka Chief Minister, B.S. Yeddyurappa to form government in the state.

AICC General Secretary Ashok Gehlot, in a press release, said, "As you know, the Governor of Karnataka has colluded with the Bharatiya Janata Party to subvert the democracy in Karnataka by inviting BJP leader to take the oath of secrecy. Whereas the Congress and JD(S) has submitted the list of MLAs which is more than the required number to form the government".

"In doing so, he has not only undermined the dignity of his office. but has also acted in an unconstitutional manner. This dangerous precedent strikes at the very heart of India's democracy and portends grave consequences for all forthcoming elections," the release added.

Gehlot also requested All Pradesh Congress Committees to organize state-wide dharnas at state capitals and district headquarters on May 18.

"Therefore, all the Pradesh Congress Committees are requested to organize state-wide dharnas at state capitals and district headquarters on 18. May 2018, to protest this blatantly partisan and authoritarian act of the Hon'ble Governor of Karnataka. Kindly use evocative slogans and innovative techniques to highlight this travesty. In these dharnas, every Congress leader and worker are required to participate and requested to reach out to all other democratic forces / civil society etc. from all walks of life to lend support to this cause," Gehlot further noted.

This comes after the Karnataka Governor invited BJP, the single-largest party, to form the government in the state.

The decision has triggered an outrage among Opposition parties, who are demanding that the governors of four other states -Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya and Manipur - should invite them to stake claim to the government as they were also the single largest parties in last assembly polls held in these states.

Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on May 15 showed that the BJP had won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 38 seats, respectively.

In a turn of events, the JD(S) and Congress forge a post-poll alliance government. They also got the support of one Independent MLA, taking their collective number to 117.

While the BJP argued that they were the single largest party to be invited first by the Governor, the JD(S) and Congress said that 112 is the majority to form government and Congress-JDS combine is at 117. (ANI)