AICC circular for its candidates for post-poll counting process

[India], May 17 (ANI): The election team of All India Congress Committee (AICC) released circular for its Lok Sabha candidates citing important steps to be taken during the counting process and the post-poll situation.

The FAQs and guidelines are regarding the general dos and don'ts of the counting process. The powers of the polling officers are enumerated as per the Representation of People Act, 1951.

The security system regarding the counting centres has been elaborated. The steps about how a candidate can request for a recount have also been explained.

According to the guidelines issued by AICC, the persons allowed inside the counting hall are, counting supervisors and counting assistants; persons authorized by the Election Commission; public servants on duty in connection with the election; the LS candidate, election agent and counting agents. "Each candidate has been allowed to appoint as many counting agents as there are counting tables and one more to watch the counting at the Returning Officer's table. Under the instructions of the Election Commission, not more than fourteen tables in addition to one table for the Returning Officer can be provided for counting in one counting hall. The number of counting agents that may be appointed by a candidate may not ordinarily exceed fifteen," according to the AICC. The seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)