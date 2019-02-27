AICWA writes to Modi demanding complete shutdown on issuing Visa to Pakistani actors

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a complete shut down on issuing any Visa to Pakistani actors, Film Association and media fraternity.

In regards with Pakistan's decision to ban the release of any Indian movie or content in their country, the AICWA, in a letter dated February 26, said, "We AICWA on behalf of entire film and media fraternity would demand complete shut down on issuing any Visa to Pakistani actors, Film Association and Media Fraternity."

Expressing solidarity with the government, the Association said, "...We have to ensure that Government of India takes concrete actions and ensure that strict restrictions are imposed on such terrorist funding nations like Pakistan, the entire nation of 1.3 billion is with you in fighting with this terror sponsor perpetrators of Pakistan."

It added, "Entire Film fraternity is proud of Indian Air Force, Government of India for displaying such a courageous and responsible retaliation in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and we hope that Government of India continues to do so."

"We hope that you will soon order the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to regulate this request made by 1.3 billion people of India. Nation first is New India" the AICWA concluded.

The letter from the film body came after Pakistan, in response to air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) against terror camps on Tuesday, announced a boycott of Indian films and 'Made in India' advertisements in the country.

Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry took to his Twitter handle to state that the Cinema Exhibitors Association has decided to boycott the Indian content completely and that no Indian movie “will be released in Pakistan.”

The minister further stated that he has also instructed PEMRA (Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority) to act against advertisements made in India.

India on Tuesday carried out air strikes at a massive Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, eliminating a “large number” of terrorists, including top commanders, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said earlier.

The terror camp in a thick forest area atop a hill was led by Ustad Gauri, brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, Gokhale said hours after the air strikes using Mirage 2000 jets were carried out. (ANI)