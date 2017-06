[India], June 15 (ANI): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday declared the MBBS Entrance Exam Result 2017.

The entrance exam for admission to MBBS courses in seven AIIMS institutes in India was conducted on May 28.

The students, who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website aiimsexams.org.

Following the results, a counseling procedure will start from July 3 and the classes will begin from August 1. (ANI)