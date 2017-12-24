AIIMS doctors write to PM Modi, urge him to understand 'the stress they work under'

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): The doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to visit the institution in order to understand the stress they are working under.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Rajiv Ranjan said they would like the prime minister to visit the hospital someday and analyse the situation.

"We would like our prime minister to spare a day, come and work with us. Then only he will come to know what problems we face. We have to bear the wrath of public even when it's not our fault. It's the fault of the government and the infrastructure. We work under pressure and a great threat," Dr Ranjan added.

"The Rajasthan Health Minister said he would make doctors work on gunpoint, so we think the prime minister can be our best representative," Association President Dr Harjit Singh Bhati said. Earlier last week, the Rajasthan Government invoked the Rajasthan Essential Services Maintenance Act (RESMA) for three months after the All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors' Association (ARISDA) warned of indefinite strike in support of their demands. Following this, several doctors in the state were arrested. An agreement between the All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors' Association (ARISDA) and the state government was earlier signed following the strike in November, but that proved to be in vain. The AIIMS doctors alleged that their protesting colleagues' demands were accepted by the Rajasthan Government, which later reneged on its promises. The doctors further urged the prime minister to instruct the Rajasthan Government to fulfil their promises and stop all atrocities against doctors. (ANI)