AIIMS in Jharkhand will transform its healthcare sector: PM Modi

[India], May 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jharkhand will transform the healthcare sector in the state.

Prime Minister Modi after laying the foundation stones for developmental projects worth Rs 27,000 crore from Sindri in Dhanbad, said with the coming of AIIMS, poor will get access to top quality healthcare.

Terming Jharkhand as a land of "courage", the Prime Minister said the state and the Centre have been working hand-in-hand from past four years for the progress of the state and empowerment of the people.

"The Central Government is devoting significant resources for the empowerment of the power, Dalits and Tribal communities," Prime Minister Modi said. He said the proposed development projects by the Centre in Jharkhand will bring ample amount of opportunities to the youth. Tracing back the achievement of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after assuming power, the prime minister said it was his government who made the electricity available to 18,000 villages of the country. He further said they aim to make electricity available to every household in India. "We worked to brighten the lives of people in these villages and took electricity there," the prime minister said. He assured that soon the fertiliser plants, which had stopped working, will be revived, which will benefit Eastern India. (ANI)