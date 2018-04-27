AIIMS resident doctors association goes on indefinite strike

[India], Apr. 27 (ANI): Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) went on an indefinite strike demanding immediate removal of a faculty member who allegedly assaulted a resident doctor.

The indefinite strike was held on Thursday.

The senior doctor has been identified as Dr Atul Kumar who physically assaulted a junior. The association has also demanded immediate suspension of the senior doctor.

"We'll maintain only emergency and ICU services. The strike to continue till the doctor isn't removed from his post," Resident Doctors' Association told ANI.

According to media reports, the association has also sought a written apology from the doctor concerned. In a statement released by the AIIMS, the incident took place on April 25 wherein a faculty member had slapped a resident doctor in the AIIMS hospital. The faculty member apologised to the resident immediately. Following which the medical services at the premier institute were affected. (ANI)