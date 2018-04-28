AIIMS resident doctors call off strike

[India], Apr 28 (ANI): The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) called off their strike on Saturday, after the senior doctor who had allegedly slapped one of their colleagues in front of patients and other staffers, was replaced till the completion of inquiry.

The accused chief of Rajendra Prasad Centre (RPC) for Ophthalmic Sciences, Dr Atul Kumar was replaced Dr Pradeep Sharma.

The resident doctors had called an indefinite strike on Thursday, demanding immediate removal of the faculty member.

As per a statement by AIIMS, the incident took place on April 25, and the accused doctor immediately apologised thereafter. In a relief to the patients at the government-run hospital, the services suspended due to the strike will resume after the latest move. (ANI)