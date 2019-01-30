Ailing Manohar Parrikar presents Budget, says I am in full 'hosh and Josh'

Chief Minister @manoharparrikar presents #GoaBudget for 2019-20 in Josh and full hosh. #JoshofParrikar pic.twitter.com/s2pbcPuOb3

In his speech of around six minutes, the Goa chief minister vowed to serve the state with sincerity, integrity, dedication until his last breath.

Parrikar, who was wearing medical paraphernalia -- a nasogastric tube, read the operative part of the budget.

He has a tube inserted through his nose into his digestive track.

Hitting out at the Congress for questioning his "hosh", Parrikar said that not only he is fully in hosh (consciousness) but his "josh" was very high too.

“Present circumstances have prevented me from delivering detailed budget speech, but there is a josh, that is too high…. Very high and I am in hosh …. Full in hosh,” Parrikar said.

Parrikar's comment came a day after, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar on Tuesday said the Chief Minister should come back to "hosh" before speaking about josh.

Girish told ANI: "Parrikar should first have hosh (consciousness) and josh later as the people of Goa are unhappy because of his misgovernance. However, state ministers are in josh because of rising corruption in the state."

"Neither Parrikar nor BJP is in hosh," he added.