Aim of GST to strengthen backbones of 5-6 industrialists: Rahul Gandhi

[India] Nov. 11 (ANI): Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the aim of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is to strengthen the backbones of five or six industrialists.

Addressing a rally here, Gandhi said, "The aim of GST is to break the backbone of India and strengthen the backbones of selected few five or six industrialists."

The GST, which was launched on July 1, is an indirect tax and is applicable throughout India. It replaced multiple cascading taxes levied by the central and state governments.

In the run up to Gujarat Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi has been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi government over the GST. Rahul often terms the GST as Gabbar Singh Tax. Late Amjad Khan played the role of Gabbar Singh, a ruthless dacoit, in 1975 blockbuster Hindi film 'Sholay'. Rahul also criticised the Modi government over demonetisation. "The government which can tell people at 8 in the night that it is going to demonetise currency within 4 hours, doesn't know what is in the hearts of people," Gandhi said. On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to demonetise 500- and 1000-rupee banknotes with an aim to weaken the black money or shadow economy in the country. The Gandhi scion is eyeing to dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Gujarat government when the results of the assembly elections are announced on December 18. Gujarat will vote to elect new government on December 9. The Congress Vice President is eyeing to dethrone the ruling BJP in Gujarat. The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995. (ANI)