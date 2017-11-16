AIMIM chief Owaisi tears into stakeholders of Ram Janmabhoomi

[India], November 16 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday tore into Nirmohi Akhada for claiming that there is a back-channel deal to pay Rs 20 crore to the Sunni Waqf Board in Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case.

Owaisi asked them to reveal the source of the money and name of the member of the Sunni Waqf board who is indulged in this agreement.

"They are talking about giving Rs 1-20 crores. From where so much of money is coming?" Owaisi questioned.

"There are 10 members in Sunni Waqf board. Why aren't they revealing which member they spoke to? This isn't a private property, case is pending in court," he said. Owaisi further termed the claims to be false by saying nobody will take money as far as religion is concerned. He added that such remarks are being made just to mislead the people. Earlier, the chief of Nirmohi Akhada has alleged that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will mediate with the Sunni board about the deal. On Monday, Ramjanambhoomi and Babri Masjid issue grabbed headlines again when Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said he would open talks with stakeholders in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. (ANI)