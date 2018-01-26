AIMIM chief Owaisi unfurls tricolor in Hyderabad

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): As the country geared up for the 69th Republic Day celebrations, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi unfurled the tricolor at Madina circle in Hyderabad on Friday.

Muslim cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali also hoisted flag at Aishbagh Eidgah.

Several states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Odisha and Assam are also celebrating the occasion. Governors of each state hoisted the national flag on the occasion in the presence of dignitaries from all walks of life.

The main function of the Republic Day was organised at Rajpath in New Delhi where President Ram Nath Kovind took the salute at the parade. Delhi is under a ground-to-air security cover in view of the Republic Day celebrations. Thousands of armed personnel are keeping a tight vigil across the city and in border areas of the city to ensure a smooth passage of the celebrations. (ANI)