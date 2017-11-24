AIMIM chief terms Mohan Bhagwat's statement obnoxious

[India], November 24 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday hit back at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over its statement on Ram Temple and termed it 'obnoxious', which gives a message where the right-wing organisation is assuming itself to be the Supreme Court.

Irked AIMIM chief told ANI: "It is an obnoxious statement made by the RSS chief. It clearly gives a message that the RSS is assuming itself to be the Supreme Court".

Owaisi's statement comes hours after Bhagwat said only Ram Temple will be built at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and that it was 'not a populist declaration but a matter of faith'.

"This is a delicate matter and RSS is playing with fire on this issue. I hope the apex court takes note of this devious design, being laid out by Sangh Parivar," he said.

While addressing a gathering at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) 'Dharma Sansad' in Karnataka's Udupi town, Bhagwat, earlier in the day, said, "We will construct it (Ram Temple). It is not a populist declaration but a matter of our faith. It will not change."

He said that after years of efforts and sacrifice, it (building the Ram temple) seemed possible now, while also noting that the matter was in the court.

The RSS chief also said public awareness was essential for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"We are close to achieving our goal but at this juncture, we should be extra cautious," he stated.

While delivering his speech at the two-day congregation, Bhagwat has asked for a complete ban on cow slaughter.

"If there is no ban on gau hatya (cow slaughter), we cannot be in peace," he further said. (ANI)