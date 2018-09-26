AIMIM MLA apologises for chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'

[India], Sep 26 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Waris Pathan apologised for chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' at a pandal in Mumbai's Byculla recently.

The MLA tendered an apology reportedly after receiving flak from the party.

Pathan released a video and sought forgiveness for using certain words.

"Yes, I accept my mistake. Won't do it again. I am also a human and as human beings, we all commit mistakes. Even I did and I regret it. I know Allah will forgive me and so will you all," he said.

While visiting a Ganesh pandal in his constituency, Pathan had chanted Ganpati Bappa Morya. As per reports, soon after the video of the MLA's visit to the pandal emerged, his party disapproved of it, forcing Pathan to tender an apology. (ANI)