AIMIM MLA appointed as pro-tem speaker, new Telangana Assembly's first session tomorrow

[India] New Delhi (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan took oath as the pro-tem speaker of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Mumtaz Ahmed Khan was administered oath by Governor ESL Narasimhan at Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was also present at the occasion.

Further, the Second State Legislative Assembly is scheduled to meet on Thursday and pro-tem speaker will chair the first session of the Second State Assembly, where he will administer the oath of office to the newly elected members including the nominated member from Anglo-Indian community. (ANI)