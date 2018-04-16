AIMIM to support JDS in Karnataka polls

[India], Apr. 16 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday announced that his party will not contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election, but would extend support to the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS).

Speaking to ANI, the AIMIM chief said that they would campaign for the JDS and would ensure that the party gets maximum seats.

"We will not contest in upcoming Karnataka elections, AIMIM will support JDS and will campaign for them. We will ensure that the JDS gets the maximum number of seats and the party led by Devi Gowda should be ruling Karnataka," Owaisi said.

He further said that both national parties- the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have failed to live up to the expectations of the people of Karnataka and it's time for bringing some change. The AIMIM chief went on to say that a non-Congress, non-BJP government would be in the interest of the nation. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)