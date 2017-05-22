AIMPLB endorses its affidavit on triple talaq filed in SC

[India], May 22 (ANI): Hours after the All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that it would advise the Qazis to tell the brides and grooms to not resort to triple talaq in one sitting, AIMPLB member Zafaryab Jilani on Monday asserted that anyone who attempts it should be boycotted from the community.

"The triple talaq issue has been nagging for long now and lakhs of Muslim women are waiting for the results. The board had to decide something beneficial for its community especially the women. I feel this will bring some relief to the Muslim women. Pronouncing triple divorce in one sitting is the most shameful act and if anyone attempts it then he should be boycotted from the community," Jilani told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the AIMPLB filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court and said it would advise the Qazis to tell the brides and grooms to not resort to "triple talaq in one sitting." Describing it as an 'undesirable' practice in Shariat, the board said it would issue an advisory through its website, publications and social media platforms and thereby, advise the Qazis performing 'Nikah' (marriage) to follow certain steps. The board has asked Qazis to advise both the bride and the groom to incorporate a condition in 'Nikahnama' to exclude resorting to pronouncement of three divorces by the husband in one sitting. On May 18, a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court had reserved its order on the constitutional validity of triple talaq. It had also asked all the parties to file their respective written submissions to the apex court. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, in his argument, told the bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, that if the top court struck down triple talaq, then it would bring a new law. Various petitioners had knocked the doors of the apex court seeking to strike down triple talaq. (ANI)