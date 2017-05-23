AIMPLB has realised the need to take action on Triple Talaq: Congress

[India], May 23 (ANI): While hoping for a positive change following an affidavit submitted by the All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) stating to advise brides and grooms not to resort to triple talaq in one sitting, the Congress Party on Tuesday said it signifies the board's realisation to take some action in regard to the issue.

Congress leader Meem Afzal suggested that a better thing would be the groom giving an affidavit stating that he would never give triple talaq, but would give divorce by the right means as mentioned in the Quran.

"This advice has been given since a long time.The affidavit shows that the Muslim Law Personal Board is realising that action has to be taken on the issue considering its seriousness," Afzal told ANI.

Another Congress leader Shobha Oza said that it is good if the society awakens and does not let injustice take place with the Muslim women.

"Many Muslims are against Triple Talaq. It is good that the society awakens and does not let this injustice happen with even one daughter. Good if the change comes from within the society," Oza told ANI.

Hours after the AIMPLB submitted its affidavit in the Supreme Court, its member Zafaryab Jilani yesterday asserted that anyone who attempts it should be boycotted from the community.

"The triple talaq issue has been nagging for long now and lakhs of Muslim women are waiting for the results. The board had to decide something beneficial for its community especially the women. I feel this will bring some relief to the Muslim women. Pronouncing triple divorce in one sitting is the most shameful act and if anyone attempts it then he should be boycotted from the community," Jilani told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the AIMPLB filed an affidavit in the apex court and said it would advise the Qazis to tell the brides and grooms to not resort to "triple talaq in one sitting."

Describing it as an 'undesirable' practice in Shariat, the board said it would issue an advisory through its website, publications and social media platforms and thereby, advise the Qazis performing 'Nikah' (marriage) to follow certain steps.

The board has asked Qazis to advise both the bride and the groom to incorporate a condition in ' Nikahnama' to exclude resorting to pronouncement of three divorces by the husband in one sitting.

On May 18, a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court had reserved its order on the constitutional validity of triple talaq. (ANI)