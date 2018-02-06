AIMPLB to hold plenary meeting on Babri Masjid, triple talaq issue

[India], Feb. 06 (ANI): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will hold its 26th plenary meeting of general and executive members on February 9 and 10 which will be held in Hyderabad's Owaisi hospital.

"The board is going to hold a plenary in Hyderabad. There will be a Jalsa meeting on February 11 in Darussalam where ministers of Parliament will also be present. We will discuss the Babri Masjid issue and the triple talaq bill which were passed in Parliament," AIMPLB executive member, Rahimuddin Ansari, said

He added that on February 9 the executive members of the board would be attending the meeting and the next day the general members would do the same. Total 51 members would attend the meeting including board president Asaduddin Owaisi, General Secretary Moulana Saleem Khasmi, secretary board advocate Zafariyab and others. Ansari added that the three-day-long general body meeting will discuss the issue and evolve a strategy for the protection of Muslim Personal Law. The triple talaq bill and the Babri Masjid case, which is coming up for hearing in the Supreme Court from February 8, is the main agenda of the meeting. The meet will also discuss and approve the annual budget. There will also be a discussion on the funds required for fighting the legal cases. "We will mainly focus on the Babri Masjid bill and triple talaq bill in this meeting," Ansari asserted. (ANI)