AIMWPLB hails Cabinet for clearing triple talaq bill

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): The All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) has welcomed the clearance of Tripal Talaq Bill, by the Union Cabinet.

The bill termed as the 'Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 seeks to criminalise the practice of instant divorce in Islam.

Welcoming the move, AIMWPLB President Shaista Ambar said that the Muslim women had been fighting for the abolishment of the practice since 2005.

"The other governments were not paying heed to this issue. We have been fighting for this for a long time. In 2005, we proposed the same to the central government as well as then President Pratibha Patil, when Congress was in Centre but this issue was ignored on the pretext of being a sensitive case. No one thought about the rights of women," Ambar told ANI.

Ambar also expressed hope in the passage of bill in the winter session of the parliament that began today, and added that Congress too should support it, in consideration of the rights of men, women and children across the country. "Whatever law is made should be made in light of Quran, because Quran comes first and no woman will go against the Quran," she added. The Supreme Court, in August, had passed the order terming the practice of instant triple Talaq (divorce) as "unconstitutional." Despite the order, there have been sporadic incidents of husbands annulling their marriages through phones or messages or by uttering the word Talaq thrice. Once the law is made to make the triple Talaq an offence, the victims will have the option of approaching the police and legal system for the redressal of their grievances and for the action to be taken against the husband. (ANI)