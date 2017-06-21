Air Chief joins nation, leads yoga session at Air Force Station

[India], June 21 (ANI): The Indian Air Force on Wednesday also joined the league to mark the third edition of the International Yoga Day, with Air Chief Marshal B. S. Dhanoa leading a Yoga session organised at the Air Force Station here.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy officers also performed Yoga with great zest in confined spaces onboard a Submarine on this occasion.

Indian Coast Guard personnel also performed Yoga off West Coast and at the Headquarters.

Extreme situations and conditions do not stop the Indian Security Forces to take part in this cultural event being celebrated across the globe.

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force on Wednesday performed yoga at nearly 18000 feet above the sea level in Ladakh at biting -25 Degree Celsius. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the International Yoga Day celebrations in Lucknow. The entire world has been equally thrilled and pumped up to observe the occasion, taking a pledging to keep their body, mind and soul fit. The age-old Indian practice has brought people from different culture and countries together and this could be clearly seen from the zeal and enthusiasm with which the people across the globe are practicing yoga. The international day for yoga is celebrated annually since its inception in 2015. An International day for Yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 11 December 2014. (ANI)