Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture held in Bengaluru

[India], September 9 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa released a souvenir commemorating the 10th annual Katre Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff, gave the key note lecture.

The event was attended by aviation professionals from Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) and other allied aviation industries. The event was organized by Air Force Association, Karnataka Branch in association with HAL and Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) Bangalore Branch.

President AeSI Dr. CP Ramanarayanan Bangalore chapter also welcomed the guests and talked about futuristic Aeronautical Technology.

The event started with invocation by the children of Air Force School, Aircraft Systems and Testing Establishment (ASTE).

Air Marshal PP Rajkumar President Air Force Association Karnataka Branch delivered a welcome address in which he explained the genesis of annual Katre Memorial Lecture and talked of the immense contribution of the late Air Chief towards the growth of aviation in India during his distinguished career spanning over 40 years in the Indian Air Force and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Chairman HAL Mr T Suvarana Raju gave a talk on Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) - Indian Air Force Relations.

Wing Commander MK Kulkarni, Secretary, and Air Force Association Karnataka Branch proposed the vote of thanks. (ANI)