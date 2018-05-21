Air Chief Marshal to visit Israel for strong military ties

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa will be embarking on a four-day visit to the State of Israel from May 21 to 24.

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) would attend a conference themed 'Air Superiority as a Bridge to Regional Stability', as part of 70th-anniversary celebrations of the Israel Air Force.

The conference will enable strategic dialogue between Israel's highest leadership, innovative thinkers, and the invited Air Force Commanders.

Israel has been India's strategic partner in defence.

Both the Air Forces have been undertaking mutually beneficial professional exchange programs over the years. The CAS is expected to meet and interact with Chiefs and Senior Commanders of Air Forces from over twenty countries attending the event. In addition to the professional interaction during the conference, CAS Dhona will also be visiting bases of the Israel Air Force, monuments of Israeli military aviation and cultural heritage. (ANI)