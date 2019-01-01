Air Commodore Sanjiv Ghuratia takes over 3Base Repair Depot

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): Air Commodore Sanjiv Ghuratia, Vishist Seva Medal (VSM), took over the command of 3 Base Repair Depot as Air Officer Commanding on Tuesday.

According to a Defence Ministry statement, he was commissioned in the Aeronautical Engineering branch of the IAF in September 1988.

In 30 years of his distinguished service, he held numerous important field and staff appointments that include Chief Engineering Officer of a flying base, Chief of Aircraft at a Base Repair Depot, Chief Engineering Officer at United Nations Mission in Congo, Instructor at Air Force Test Pilots School and Director Air Staff Requirement at Air Headquarters.

The officer is an alumnus of prestigious Defence Services Staff College Wellington, BITS, Pilani and GEC Jabalpur. A qualified Flight Test Engineer, he integrated many important weapons and sensors on IAF aircraft as well as participated in prototype aircraft development programme like LCA and SARAS. (ANI)