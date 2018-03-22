Air force on a 'strong wicket' vis-a-vis China, says IAF chief

[India], Mar. 22 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Birender Singh Dhanoa asserted on Thursday that the IAF was on a "strong wicket" vis-a-vis China.

The air chief marshal's statement comes days after Indian Army chief voiced concerns about China's military buildup in the Doklam region, where the troops of the two nations were engaged in a stand-off for over two months last year.

"The air force is on a strong wicket against China. Whatever requirements are there from the budget, have been sent to the government," Dhanoa said while addressing a press conference here.

Recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping, while addressing the 13th National People's Congress, had said that China would not cede a "single inch of land". He also heaped praises on the Chinese military forces, saying that they were the 'stepping stones' in building a strong China. (ANI)