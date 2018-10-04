Air-hostess death: In-laws moves SC over anticipatory bail

[India], Oct 4 (ANI): The in-laws of air-hostess Anissia Batra, who allegedly committed suicide in July this year, have moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order denying them Anticipatory Bail.

Hearing the matter, the bench of Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre and Justice Indu Malhotra observed that allegations against the in-laws are "very serious."

"It's a very serious matter, can't just brush it aside," SC said. The Apex Court added that there is evidence with Police which shows cruelty against the victim.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for the in-laws, told the bench that it was not a case of abetment of suicide. On July 13, the Delhi-based air hostess had jumped off the terrace of her house after allegedly a heated argument with her husband, Mayank Singhvi. Before her death, the air hostess had reportedly sent a message to her friend on WhatsApp, stating that she was allegedly locked up in a room by Singhvi. She had also asked her friend to inform the police of the same. Subsequently, the police arrested Batra's husband in the case. The next hearing in case will be held after ten days. (ANI)