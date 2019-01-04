Air India announces new flights to Prayagraj for Kumbh Mela

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Air India has announced new flights to Prayagraj from Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

These flights will help facilitate the movement of passengers during the Kumbh Mela 2019.

The flights are scheduled to operate from January 13 to March 30.

The Ardh Kumbh Mela will commence from January 14 to March 3 at the Triveni Sangam - the holy confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Thousands of devotees are expected to arrive in the city to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam.

The Government of India has also made arrangements for the devotees including setting up 5-star tent facilities. (ANI)