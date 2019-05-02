Air India asks employees not to speak to media

[India], May 2 (ANI): National carrier Air India on Thursday issued a gag order for its employees asking them not to speak to the media, stating that it has been observed that there are instances where employees in uniform have interacted with media, portraying the company in a bad light.

Air India Director Amrita Sharan in a statement said, "It has been observed that there are instances where employee have interacted, posted videos in uniform in Air India aircraft, aired views on electronic and social media portraying the company in bad light, despite the fact that time and again instructions have been issues advising employees to refrain from doing so."

"This is to reiterate that no employee in an individual capacity or on behalf of a group, Union or association of employees shall issue a statement with media on any matter related to the company without prior authorization in writing by the CMD," Sharan said in a statement. "The employee will make a request through a proper channel which will be processed through personnel department and explicit approval of the CMD will be obtained," Sharan said. He added, "It may be noted that any violation of above will be viewed very seriously and appropriate action as per applicable service regulations. Instructions would be taken against those found violating the same." (ANI)