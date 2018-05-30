Air India confirms death of its pilot in Riyadh

[India], May 30 (ANI): Air India on Wednesday confirmed the death of its Mumbai-based pilot in a hotel in Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

Air India first officer Capt Rithwik Tiwari was found dead in a small toilet room located in a health club of the hotel on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson of the airline also informed the Indian embassy in Riyadh and family of the pilot about the same.

"We got the news of our pilot died in Riyadh we informed his family as well as our embassy in Riyadh," Air India spokesperson said. (ANI)