Air India delays paying staff May salary

New Delhi: Air India, which failed to get even a single bidder for its disinvestment plan, has delayed the salaries of their employees for the month of May.

Airline Headquarters staff said that they have in fact not even got any communication from management on when they will get their salary.

Sources said that the airline has been facing a cash crunch since April and therefore employees are getting their salaries late.

However, earlier salaries were paid on time either on the 30th or 31st of every month.

On May 31, the government had said no initial bids were received for the strategic disinvestment for the loss-making carrier.