Air India delays staffs' last month salary

[India] June 7 (ANI): Air India, which failed to get even a single bidder for its disinvestment plan, has delayed the salaries of their employees for the month of May.

Airline Head Quarter staff told to ANI that they are not getting any communication from management as to when they will get salary.

Sources said that the airline has been facing cash crunch since April and therefore employees are getting their salaries late.

However, earlier salaries were paid on time either on 30 or 31 of every month.

On May 31, the government had said no initial bids were received for the strategic disinvestment for the loss-making carrier.(ANI)