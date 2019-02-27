Air India fixes 5K fare cap on Srinagar, Jammu, Leh route from Delhi

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): National carrier Air India has decided to fix a fare cap of Rs 5000 for Srinagar, Leh and Jammu airport for all passengers.

In addition to this, the state-owned carrier has also waived-off journey date change charges for Paramilitary forces and armed forces up to first week of March. With this order in force, the security personals can change the travel dates till the first week of March without any additional charges.

Earlier in the day, amid border tension between India and Pakistan, flight operations across eight airports in India were shut briefly morning according to the Airports Authority of India. Flight operations in all the airports later resumed. (ANI)