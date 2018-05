Air India flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai Airport

[India], May 21 (ANI): An Air India Goa-Mumbai flight made an emergency landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport due to a snag in the hydraulic on Monday night.

According to initial information, full emergency was declared in the aircraft at 8:36 pm.

All passengers onboard are safe and no injuries have been reported.

The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 9:18 pm and was handed over for operations at 9:40 pm.

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport spokesperson said that the aircraft has been parked safely. (ANI)