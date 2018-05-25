Air India grounds several passengers due to overbooking

[India], May 25 (ANI): Air India grounded several passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday after its Delhi -Rajkot flight was found to be overbooked.

The airlines refused to allow few passengers to board AI-495 flight scheduled for around 5 pm.

The deboarded passengers were sent to their respective destinations through an alternative flight.

A spokesperson of the national carrier said, "In practice, we booked over 10 percent passengers, in this case, passengers be accommodated in the next flight."

Reportedly, the passengers protested against the move at the airport terminal. (ANI)