Air India kicks off Lucknow-Najaf twice-a-week flight

[India] Feb 14 (ANI): Air India on Thursday inaugurated twice a week flight between Lucknow and the spiritual city of Najaf in Iraq.

The flight AI414 was flagged off at Lucknow airport by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and cabinet ministers and eminent personalities of the Shia community.

Speaking at the occasion, the Home Minister congratulated the Shia community as this flight will be more economical, save time and fatigue.

The 160-seater A320 neo aircraft will depart Lucknow at 1130 hrs and will land at Najaf at 1700 hrs. The five-and-half hour flight will connect one of the holiest shrines of the Shiite faith with India. Located 160 km from Iraq's capital Baghdad, Najaf is an important Shia community pilgrimage centre. Najaf has the tomb of Ali, the first imam of the Shiites. The flight will fulfil the long-standing demand of an air link between Lucknow and Najaf, which has a considerable population of Shia Muslims. (ANI)