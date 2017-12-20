Air India promises action after cockroach found in meal at its lounge

[India], Dec 20 (ANI) : Air India on Wednesday promised action in the matter in connection with a cockroach found in a meal served at Air India's lounge in Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, saying the caterer has been informed to take necessary steps.

The buzz started today when a passenger, reportedly sitting in airline's premium lounge, tweeted a picture of a plate containing food with a cockroach on it.

"Dear @airindiain cockroaches on food plates at your Delhi Lounge for biz and first class passengers. Disgusting," one Harinder Baweja tweeted.

To which Air India Spokesperson GP Rao said, "The caterer has been informed to take necessary steps so the same is not repeated."(ANI)