Air India sets up probe team for slapping incident

[India], Mar. 23 (ANI): State-run airline Air India on Friday set up an internal inquiry on the incident of a cabin supervisor slapping a flight attendant onboard a flight to Frankfurt from Delhi.

The supervisor allegedly did this because air attendant mistakenly served non-vegetarian food to a vegetarian passenger on March 17.

The incident took place an hour after the flight AI 121 departed from Delhi airport at 2.20 pm.

The supervisor apparently also happened to be an Air India nodal officer for liaising with the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA). (ANI)