Air India sexual harassment case: Maneka Gandhi orders probe

[India] Jun 4 (ANI): Minister of Women and Child Development (WCD) Maneka Gandhi on Monday directed the head of the Internal Complaints Committee of Air India to complete inquiry into the sexual harassment complaint against the senior executive, within June.

Gandhi's direction comes after the air hostess, who accused the senior executive of sexual harassment, met the minister here today.

The WCD Minister also took the matter up with Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu.

The victim had last week accused a senior executive officer of the national carrier of sexual harassment over past few years.

She also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prabhu regarding the same, demanding justice. In the letter, the victim said that despite complaining to the management of Air India, they refused to take any action against it. She said the accused 'sexually harassed and tortured her over the last six years'. She further said that the accused denied her position and privileges, after she rejected his advances. (ANI)