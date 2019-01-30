Air India to commence services to Najaf on Feb 14

India’s national carrier Air India will now operate twice in a week between Delhi and the holy city of Najaf in Iraq, starting February 14.

Najaf is a city in central-south Iraq about 160 km south of Baghdad. It is considered the third holiest city of Shia Islam, the Shi'ite world's spiritual capital, and the centre of Shi'ite political power in Iraq.

Air India has also announced one connecting flight from Lucknow to Delhi in the wake of the fact that Lucknow has a sizeable population of Shia Muslims who go to Najaf.

The first flight between the two cities would be an Airbus 320neo aircraft with 160 seating capacity that will depart from Delhi at 13.55 hours and will land Najaf at 17.00 hours (local time). “Boarding and luggage of passengers would be checked-in at Lucknow and immigration part will be held at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport," said an Air India official. (ANI)