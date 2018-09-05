Air Marshal Butola takes over as Air Force Academy commandant

[India], Sept 4 (ANI): Air Marshal Arvindra Singh Butola, who has been previously honoured with Vayu Sena Medal and Vishist Seva, Medal took over as the Commandant of Air Force Academy, Dundigal on Tuesday.

Air Marshal Butola graduated from National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla in May 1981. He was commissioned in the Helicopter stream of Indian Air Force in Jun 1982.

Air Marshal Butola is a highly experienced pilot, with 6700 flight hours on 21 types of aircraft. In his illustrious career spanning over 36 years in the Indian Air Force, he has held various important appointments like Senior Officer- in- Charge Administration of an operational command, Assistant Chief of Air Staff, Operations (Transport and Helicopters) at Headquarters. He has also served as the Commanding Officer of a frontline helicopter unit in Jammu and Kashmir and Station Commander of a premier Air Force Station under Western Air Command.

On the foreign lines, he has also served as Senior Flying Instructor and Advisor to the Namibian Defence Force along with being the Deputy Chief Test Pilot at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Prior to taking over the prestigious post of Commandant of Air Force Academy, he was Senior Air Staff Officer of an Operational Command.(ANI)